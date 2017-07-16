15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Quay Street buildings set for conservation works

By GBFM News
July 16, 2017

Time posted: 5:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have given their backing to a proposal to make various changes to buildings at Quay Street and Quay Lane.

Glen Aran Limited has been granted planning permission to renovate Number 25 Quay Street and Numbers 2 to 5 Quay Lane.

The development involves the change of use from a disused mill and residential to retail space.

The application included a series of conservation works as the buildings at Quay Lane are protected structures.

In granting permission for the works, the city council has imposed 18 conditions.

One condition stipulates that the proposed ‘Aran Sweater Market’ signage at the upper level of Number 25 Quay Street fronting onto Quay Lane must be left out of the plans.

Also, proposed canopies on the Quay Street and Quay Lane frontage are not permitted.

This is in the interests of the preservation and improvement of the heritage buildings and protected structures.

The developer must also hire a suitably qualified archaeologist to carry out pre-development testing at the site and submit a report.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
