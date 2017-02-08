15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

gbfm-news-garda

More than a quarter of a million euro in drugs seized in county last year

By GBFM News
February 8, 2017

Time posted: 9:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than a quarter of a million euro worth of drugs was seized in the county last year.

According to the latest garda statistics, the biggest seizure of drugs was of cannabis.

240 thousand euro worth of cannabis was sezied in 2016, predominantly from growhouses.

Almost 12 thousand euro worth of cocaine was seized by gardaí and 8 thousand euro worth of ecstacy.

While only 10 euro worth of heroin was seized, Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley says it’s still a problem in county towns.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices, Wednesday 8th of February, 2017
cannabis-corrandulla-drugs-news
February 8, 2017
Gardai carry out forensic exam following discovery of grow house in Corr Na Mona
lotto-news
February 7, 2017
Lucky Bealadangan bought lottery ticket claimed
Tuam
February 7, 2017
Extension of test excavation work at former Mother and Baby home in Tuam

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GALWAY UNITED 2016
February 7, 2017
Galway United’s Pre Season Preparations Continue
GALWAY VOLLEYBALL CLUB
February 7, 2017
Galway Volleyball Club On Verge Of Winning Premier League Title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK