More than a quarter of a million euro in drugs seized in county last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than a quarter of a million euro worth of drugs was seized in the county last year.

According to the latest garda statistics, the biggest seizure of drugs was of cannabis.

240 thousand euro worth of cannabis was sezied in 2016, predominantly from growhouses.

Almost 12 thousand euro worth of cocaine was seized by gardaí and 8 thousand euro worth of ecstacy.

While only 10 euro worth of heroin was seized, Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley says it’s still a problem in county towns.