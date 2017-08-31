15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Over a quarter of Galway rivers decline in water quality since 2012

By GBFM News
August 31, 2017

Time posted: 9:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than a quarter of Galway waterways have declined in quality since 2012 according to the EPA’s survey of water quality in Ireland.

Of 116 waterways in Galway surveyed, 30 were found to have declined in quality – 66 reported no change and 18 improved in quality over the past 5 years.

Nationally only 21 rivers in Ireland are still listed as ‘pristine’.

Galway’s coastal waters fare better – of the 8 areas monitored around Galway Bay more than half are of good or high quality.

Almost three quarters of Galway’s lakes are listed as ‘good’ or ‘better’ quality.

 

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Thursday 31st August, 2017
August 31, 2017
Two men remanded in custody over burglary at Barna pharmacy
August 30, 2017
Two men due before courts in connection with break in at Barna pharmacy
August 30, 2017
Construction Industry Federation says Government undermining recovery in west

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 31, 2017
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – The Selectors Thoughts
August 30, 2017
Horse Racing Ireland Launches New Racehorse Ownership Website
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK