Over a quarter of Galway rivers decline in water quality since 2012

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than a quarter of Galway waterways have declined in quality since 2012 according to the EPA’s survey of water quality in Ireland.

Of 116 waterways in Galway surveyed, 30 were found to have declined in quality – 66 reported no change and 18 improved in quality over the past 5 years.

Nationally only 21 rivers in Ireland are still listed as ‘pristine’.

Galway’s coastal waters fare better – of the 8 areas monitored around Galway Bay more than half are of good or high quality.

Almost three quarters of Galway’s lakes are listed as ‘good’ or ‘better’ quality.