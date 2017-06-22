Qualified Mechanic Required at Tony Burke Motors, Ballybrit Galway
Tony Burke Motors Toyota & Lexus Dealership require a Qualified Mechanic for their Workshop in Ballybrit, Galway.
This position would suit a Mechanic ideally with motor experience in a dealership environment. Immediate start.
Interested Candidates please apply with CV to: Eamonn Carty, [email protected] or post to:-
Tony Burke Motors, Ballybrit, Galway.
June 22, 2017
Time posted: 1:09 pm
