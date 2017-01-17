15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Public urged to be vigilant after man targets Corrandulla home posing as Garda

By GBFM News
January 17, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – No arrests have been made after a man posing as a member of An Garda Siochána targetted a home in Corrandulla.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon between 1 and 2pm when a woman was convinced to hand over a sum of money by the suspicious caller.

The man is described as 6 feet in height with a heavy build.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area is asked to contact Oranmore gardai on 091 – 388030.

Sargeant Peadar Ryan of Galway Garda Station says any available CCTV footage in the village is being gathered.

