Public urged to heed safety warnings as Storm Brian sweeps across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the public are being urged to heed safety warnings this morning as Storm Brian sweeps across Galway.

According to Met Eireann, the centre of the Atlantic storm was over Galway at around 8am but is now slowly moving eastwards.

Galway City Council has deployed flood defenses at Spanish Arch while the Defense Forces have distributed sandbags to properties in the Claddagh, Grattan Road and Salthill areas.

Met Eireann is advising that while Brian is not as severe as Hurricane Ophelia, the warnings must be taken seriously by the public.

Winds could reach up to 130km/hr throughout the day and the orange weather alert will remain in place until 6 this evening.

The Irish Coast Guard’s Gerard O’Flynn says rough seas and extreme weather might look exciting but getting too close can be risky.

Photo – Met Eireann