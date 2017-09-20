Public urged to avoid Emergency Department at UHG if possible

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has implemented Full Capacity Protocol at University Hospital Galway again today.

Management says the A&E at the hospital is extremely busy with 37 patients awaiting admission.

They’re advising people who intend to visit the A&E to only do so if it’s an emergency and to attend their GP in the first instance.

Meanwhile, patients awaiting orthopaedic surgery at Merlin Park Hospital could be waiting weeks for a leak to be fixed at operating theatres.

All orthopaedic operations were cancelled last week, due to a leaking roof and it’s understood it could take weeks to fix.

Patients who were scheduled to have hip and knee or back operations have been contacted by the HSE to notify them that they will be given an alternative date.

However, the HSE has not confirmed how long patients will have to wait or if other possibilities or alternatives are being explored.