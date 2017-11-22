Public talk on ‘blood diamonds’ at NUI Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public talk on ‘blood diamonds’ will take place in the city tomorrow (Thursday 23rds November)

The Amnesty International Society at NUI Galway is hosting the talk by Sean Clinton – a leading campaigner against blood diamonds, which are diamonds mined in conflict zones.

Sean Clinton has been critical of the international diamond regulatory body known as the Kimberley Process.

The public talk at Room AC 202 in NUIG at 7.30 tomorrow evening will be of interest to human rights activists, people involved in the jewellery industry or anyone considering buying a diamond in the future.