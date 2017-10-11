15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Public to have say on city busking regulations

By GBFM News
October 11, 2017

Time posted: 10:24 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public is being given a say on the City Council’s draft busking bylaws.

The bylaws came before the local authority this week, and will now go on display in a bid to gather public opinion.

There’s been significant controversy over the proposed busking bylaws.

Some argue that regulating the activity will take away from the rich cultural landscape of the city centre.

The proposed bylaws include a permit requirement for performers under 16 years.

Busking would be restricted to between 10am and 11pm from April to October, and 10am and 10pm from November to March.

This rule does not apply to silent acts such as human statues, pavement artists or balloon modelers.

Buskers will only be allowed to stay in the one spot for a maximum of 2 hours, and then will have to move to a new spot at least 35 metres away.

Performers must also stop performing if a crowd gathers to an extent where the street becomes blocked to pedestrians.

Buskers who break the new bylaws would be subject to an on-the-spot fine of €75.

The bylaws will shortly go on public display at City Hall and on the Galway City Council website.

They’ll be open to public submissions for a period of six weeks.

