Public required to give two days notice to attend City Council meetings

By GBFM News
May 11, 2017

Time posted: 5:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of the public who wish to attend a meeting of the city council must provide the council with notice at least 2 working days before the meeting.

The matter was discussed at this week’s meeting of the local authority where councillors voted on proposals to change the running of some aspects of their meetings.

Due to restricted space, council officials say they have to be notified with the name, address, telephone number and email address of members of the public who wish to attend the meeting.

Councillors agreed to the regulations and also approved a recommendation that the Mayor has discretion to allow members of the public into specific meetings.

Councillor Mike Cubbard asked if there are any special measures to address violent or abusive behaviour from the public in the chamber.

Senior Executive Officer with the city council, Dermot Mahon said that gathering details of all attendees at the meetings will go towards curbing unacceptable behaviour.

Acting CEO, Tom Connell, who stood in for CEO Brendan McGrath who is abroad on council business, said they are more than happy to welcome the public in, and that prior notification of attendance is just a housekeeping measure.

