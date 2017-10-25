15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Public representatives slammed over state of UHG Emergency Department

By GBFM News
October 25, 2017

Time posted: 10:27 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Public representatives in Galway are being slammed over the state of the Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway.

There are 45 patients waiting on trolleys and along wards at the city hospital today, the busiest hospital emergency department in the country.

Some patients have been waiting almost 2 days to be admitted to the main hospital.

Patricia O’ Mahoney, who has Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, has been on a trolley at the A&E since Monday.

She told Keith Finnegan that conditions are the worse she’s ever seen.

Chairperson of the Regional Health Forum West, Councillor Mary Hoade, says she will be raising the issue with the Health Minister today.

Patricia O’ Mahoney says politicians need to stop talking about the problem and take action.

