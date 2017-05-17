Public open day on Galway based clinical trials

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG will this weekend hold an open day on clinical trials. (Sat 20/5)

The event will mark International Clinical Trials Day, and is geared towards the public as well as past and present clinical trial participants.

The open day will feature information on current research, tours of the clinical research facility and family fun activities.

The open day takes place at UHG on Saturday at 12pm, and pre-registration is required.

Meanwhile, a clinical trials competition for primary school pupils across Galway gets underway at NUI Galway on Friday.

The Schools Teaching Awareness of Randomised Trials – or START – invited 4th to 6th class pupils and their teachers to design and carry out their own trials.

Children will have an apportunity to meet MARIO at Friday’s event – a companion robot designed to support people with dementia.

The START competition takes place at NUI Galway at 11am on Friday.