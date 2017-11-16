Public mental health event for new mothers and pregnant women

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aware is hosting a lecture in the city tomorrow on perinatal mental health.

Perinatal depression is depression during or after pregnancy.

The free lecture by specialist in perinatal depression, Alison van Laar is open to the public, and is being hosted in collaboration with the Galway-based Perinatal Support Group.

The Galway group offers peer support to new and expectant mothers.

The public lecture takes place at GMIT at 6.30 tomorrow evening.

Director of Services with Aware, Bríd O’ Meara, says perinatal depression can be debilitating: