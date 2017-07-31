15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Public meetings on Slieve Aughty nature conservation project

By GBFM News
July 31, 2017

Time posted: 4:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Hen Harrier Project is meeting with farmers in the Slieve Aughty area from tomorrow to discuss a new conservation programme.

The first meeting will take place at Egan’s Pub in Derrybrien tomorrow night at 8.30 while the second one will take place on Thursday week August 10th at Woodford GAA Clubhouse at 8.30pm.

Current legislation on the conservation of the Hen Harrier places restrictions on the use of farmland in six designated Special Protection Areas.

Project scientist Caroline O’Sullivan, says working with farmers is essential to a good programme.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ten Clubs Help Secure Their Futures Through Club2Gether Programme
July 31, 2017
Concern over plans for new Knocknacarra housing development
July 31, 2017
Gardaí ask motorists to follow strategic Races traffic plan
July 31, 2017
Racegoers warned to expect extra security as Galway Races gets underway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 31, 2017
Ten Clubs Help Secure Their Futures Through Club2Gether Programme
July 31, 2017
Long Wait Almost Over For Loughrea Triathlon
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK