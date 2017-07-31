Public meetings on Slieve Aughty nature conservation project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Hen Harrier Project is meeting with farmers in the Slieve Aughty area from tomorrow to discuss a new conservation programme.

The first meeting will take place at Egan’s Pub in Derrybrien tomorrow night at 8.30 while the second one will take place on Thursday week August 10th at Woodford GAA Clubhouse at 8.30pm.

Current legislation on the conservation of the Hen Harrier places restrictions on the use of farmland in six designated Special Protection Areas.

Project scientist Caroline O’Sullivan, says working with farmers is essential to a good programme.