Public meeting on upcoming roadworks on R446 through Craughwell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Craughwell tomorrow to discuss upcoming roadworks on the R446 in the village.

Concerns had been raised by local residents and businesses about the impact of a planned road closure to facilitate the replacement of the bridge over the Dunkellin River.

However, the OPW has now come up with a new system to allow the works go ahead without major disruption to traffic.

A single-lane traffic management system will be put in place on August 8th.

There may be short-term total closures at the end of August and the end of September, and local businesses will be informed.

The public meeting on the upcoming works will take place in Cawley’s in Craughwell village at 11am tomorrow.