15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

Public meeting on upcoming roadworks on R446 through Craughwell

By GBFM News
July 30, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Craughwell tomorrow to discuss upcoming roadworks on the R446 in the village.

Concerns had been raised by local residents and businesses about the impact of a planned road closure to facilitate the replacement of the bridge over the Dunkellin River.

 

However, the OPW has now come up with a new system to allow the works go ahead without major disruption to traffic.

A single-lane traffic management system will be put in place on August 8th.

There may be short-term total closures at the end of August and the end of September, and local businesses will be informed.

The public meeting on the upcoming works will take place in Cawley’s in Craughwell village at 11am tomorrow.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
MATCH TRACKER – All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final. Galway V Kerry
July 30, 2017
Concern over issuing of credit cards to City Council staff
July 30, 2017
Archbishop of Tuam delivers Reek Sunday homily on challenges facing religion in modern society
July 29, 2017
Galway GAA backs drink driving campaign this weekend

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 30, 2017
MATCH TRACKER – All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter Final. Galway V Kerry
July 28, 2017
The Gaza Kids to Ireland are coming back to Galway
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK