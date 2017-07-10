Public meeting on proposed food innovation hub in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new food innovation and incubation centre in Athenry to support fledging food ventures will be the focus of a special meeting in the town tomorrow. (Tuesday 11/7)

Organisers say a major barrier has been identified in the lack of food grade production and innovation facilities for start up and scale up food businesses.

They’re seeking the input of anyone involved with, or considering entering, the food industry across Galway to discuss the vision for the new project.

It’s hoped the venture would be based at the Teagasc Campus in Athenry – where the meeting to discuss the proposal will take place at 3pm tomorrow.