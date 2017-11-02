Public meeting to outline timeline for opening of Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city next week to outline a timeline for the opening of the Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre.

The meeting is organised by companies SCCUL and Croi na Tuaithe who are responsible for the management of the public facility.

Local campaigners have long expressed their disappointment over the continued closure of the Ballinfoile Castlegar Centre, which was officially opened in May 2016 following a campaign spanning three decades.

However, over 18 months later, the doors of the facility remain closed to the public following a range of administrative delays and missed deadlines.

A public meeting is now set to take place at the centre next week to outline the progress that has been made to date and the overall plan for the full opening of the facility.

According to management company SCCUL, that plan is to have the centre open and fully functional ‘as soon as possible’.

Information will also be provided on a range of roles which are to be filled in the coming weeks.

The public meeting will take place at the Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre on Thursday, November 9th, at 7.30pm.