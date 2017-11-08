15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Public meeting to outline timeline for opening of Ballinfoile Castlegar Community Centre

By GBFM News
November 8, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to outline a timeline for the opening of the Ballinfoile Castlegar Community Centre will take place in the city tomorrow (9/11).

The meeting is organised by comapanies SCCUL and Croi na Tuaithe who are responsible for the management of the facility.

Local campaigners have expressed their frustration that the centre – which officially opened in May 2016 – remains closed to the public.

Organisers say they will outline a timeline for the full opening of the centre and hope to announce a permanent manager for the facility at tomorrow’s meeting.

The public meeting will take place at the Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre tomorrow evening at 7.30.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
