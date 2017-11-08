Public meeting to outline timeline for opening of Ballinfoile Castlegar Community Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to outline a timeline for the opening of the Ballinfoile Castlegar Community Centre will take place in the city tomorrow (9/11).

The meeting is organised by comapanies SCCUL and Croi na Tuaithe who are responsible for the management of the facility.

Local campaigners have expressed their frustration that the centre – which officially opened in May 2016 – remains closed to the public.

Organisers say they will outline a timeline for the full opening of the centre and hope to announce a permanent manager for the facility at tomorrow’s meeting.

The public meeting will take place at the Ballinfoile Castlegar Neighbourhood Centre tomorrow evening at 7.30.