Public meeting in Oughterard to discuss wind park community fund

By GBFM News
July 5, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in Oughterard tomorrow (06/07) to discuss the rollout of a community fund for Galway Wind Park.

The 169 megawatt wind park is due to enter commercial operation later this year.

When operational, the windpark is set to generate enough green energy to power around 90 thousand homes, equivalent to almost 80% of all homes in the county.

Project partners SSE and Coillte say the proposed community fund aims to recognise the support, cooperation and needs of local people.

The first round of grants under the scheme will be awarded in early 2018.

Tomorrow’s public consultation meeting on the fund takes place from 4 – 8pm at The Boat Inn on Main Street.

