Public meeting in Knocknacarra on childcare costs

By GBFM News
February 3, 2017

Time posted: 12:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting on childcare will take place in the city tonight.

The meeting in Knocknacarra is organised by Labour city councillors, Niall McNelis and Billy Cameron.

It will be an opportunity to discuss the needs of parents and those working in the area and what can be done to support them.

The meeting will take place at 8 o’ clock tonight at the Clybaun Hotel in Knocknacarra.

Councillor Niall McNelis, says childcare costs in Ireland are among the highest in the world.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
