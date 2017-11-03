Public Meeting of Joint Policing Committee to be held in Peacocks Hotel, Maam Cross

County Galway Joint Policing Committee

The County Galway Joint Policing Committee wishes to inform you that a public meeting will be held on:

Date: Monday 6th November 2017

Venue: Peacockes Hotel, Maam Cross, Connemara, Co Galway

Time: 7.00pm

The Joint Policing Committee consists of members of An Garda Siochána, Elected Members of Galway County Council, Oireachtas Members representing Galway County, Official of Galway County Council and Community Representatives. The function of the Joint Policing Committee is to serve as a forum for consultation, discussion and recommendations on matters affecting the policing of the County of Galway.

The Joint Policing Committee welcomes the Public’s views on items for discussion. It is proposed that the following items may be discussed at the meeting:

Education & Awareness: Misue of Illegal Substances

Road Safety (Speeding, Mobile Phone Usage, Drink/Drug Driving) Bullying

Underage Drinking

· Illegal Dumping & Littering

County Galway Litter Management Plan Reporting incidents of illegal dumping & littering

Crime Prevention/Personal Safety Community Watch Text Alert Schemes CCTV/Anti-Social Behaviour/Vandalism Support for the victims of crime

Members of the public are invited to attend, to express their views and any person affected by the policing of the County of Galway may put questions to the Joint Policing Committee on general policing matters affecting the policing of the County of Galway.

All questions concerning the policing of the County of Galway should be submitted in writing to reach the Administrator of the Joint Policing Committee no later than Wednesday 1st November, 2017 by post or e-mail and must include the name and address of the person submitting the question, which will not be publicised.

Post E-mail JPC Administrator Corporate Services Galway County Council Prospect Hill Galway [email protected]

Those who require alternative arrangements for the submission of questions may contact the following number: 091-509165.

In accordance with County Galway Local Authorities Language Scheme, attendees are invited to express their preferred language, Irish or English, for consideration, before 4.00pm, Wednesday, 1st November 2017 to [email protected]

The public are advised that in some circumstances, for legal reasons, it may not be possible to answer specific questions for example:

Information that may relate to a specific investigation

Information that relates to an individual

Information received by An Garda Síochána or the Local Authority in

All details are available at www.gaillimh.ie / www.galway.ie

Comhchoiste Póilíneachta Chontae na Gaillimhe

Ba mhaith le Comhchoiste Póilíneachta Chontae na Gaillimhe a chur in iúl duit go mbeidh cruinniú poiblí ar siúl ar:

Dáta: Dé Luain, 6 Samhain 2017

Áit: Óstán Peacockes, An Teach Dóite, Conamara, Co. na Gaillimhe

Am: 7.00i.n.

Ar an gComhchoiste Póilíneachta, tá baill den Gharda Síochána, Baill Tofa ó Chomhairle Chontae na Gaillimhe, Baill Oireachtais atá ag déanamh ionadaíochta do Chontae na Gaillimhe, Oifigeach ó Chomhairle Chontae na Gaillimhe agus Ionadaithe Pobail. Is é an aidhm atá ag an gComhchoiste Póilíneachta ná a bheith mar fhóram i gcomhair comhairliúcháin, díospóireachta agus moltaí ar ábhair a bhaineann le póilíniú i gContae na Gaillimhe.

Cuireann an Comhchoiste Póilíneachta míle fáilte roimh thuairimí an Phobail ar na hábhair a bheidh á bplé. Tá sé beartaithe na nithe seo a leanas a phlé ag an gcruinniú:

· Oideachas & Feasacht:

Mí-úsáid á baint as Substaintí Mídhleathacha

Sábháilteacht ar na Bóithre (An Iomarca luais, Úsáid Fóin Phóca, Tiomáint faoi Thionchar an Óil/Drugaí)

Bulaíocht Ólachán faoi Aois

· Dumpáil Mídhleathach & Caitheamh Bruscair

Plean Bainistíochta Bruscair Chontae na Gaillimhe

Dumpáil mhídhleathach agus caitheamh bruscair a thuairisciú

Cosc ar Choireacht/Sábháilteacht Phearsanta Scéimeanna Fógra Téacs Phobal ar Aire CCTV/Iompar Frithshóisialta/ Loitiméireacht Cúnamh d’íospartaigh coireachta

Tugtar cuireadh don phobal freastal ar an gcruinniú, chun a gcuid tuairimí a thabhairt agus is féidir le haon duine a mbaineann póilíniú Chontae na Gaillimhe leo, ceist a chur ar an gComhchoiste Póilíneachta ar ábhair ghinearálta phóilíneachta a mbeadh tionchar acu ar phóilíniú Chontae na Gaillimhe.

Ba cheart na ceisteanna ar fad i leith póilíniú Chontae na Gaillimhe a chur i scríbhinn sa phost nó trí ríomhphost, le bheith faighte ag Rúnaí an Chomhchoiste Póilíneachta ag tráth nach déanaí ná Dé Céadaoin 1 Samhain 2017 agus caithfidh ainm agus seoladh an duine atá ag cur na ceiste a bheith in éineacht leis, ábhar nach bhfoilseofar.

Cuir sa Phost Chuig: Ríomhphost Riarthóir an JCP Seirbhísí Chorparáideacha Comhairle Chontae na Gaillimhe Cnoc na Radharc Co na Gaillimhe [email protected]

Is féidir leo siúd a dteastaíonn malairt socraithe uatha lena gcuid ceisteanna a chuir isteach, is féidir glaoch ar an uimhir seo a leanas: 091-509165.

De réir Scéim Teanga Údaráis Áitiúla Chontae na Gaillimhe tugtar cuireadh do lucht freastail a rogha teanga a chuir in iúl, Gaeilge nó Béarla,do mhachnamh cuí, roimh 4.00in, Dé Céadaoin, 1 Samhain 2017 chuig [email protected]

Ní mór an pobal a chur ar an eolas go bhféadfadh cúinsí a bheith ann nach féidir, ar chúiseanna dlí, ceisteanna sonracha a fhreagairt. Mar shampla:

Eolas a bhaineann le himscrúdú ar leith

Eolas a bhaineann le duine aonair

Eolas a fhaigheann an Garda Síochána agus an tÚdarás Áitiúil faoi rún Tá na sonraí ar fad ar fáil ag gaillimh.ie / www.galway.ie

