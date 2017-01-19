15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Public meeting to discuss proposed changes to Menlo Park roundabout

By GBFM News
January 19, 2017

Time posted: 4:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city next week to discuss proposed changes to the Menlo Park roundabout.

The event, on Wednesday evening at 7, is organised by the Kirwan Action Group, which claims the City Council has failed to engage in meaningful consultation with local residents.

It says the local authority has refused requests for high level officials to attend a public forum to voice and discuss local concerns.

It follows fresh plans from the City Council to convert the 5 arm Kirwan roundabout into a traffic lights controlled junction.

There are currently 6 options for the reconfiguration of the roundabout to ease pressure caused by 40 thousand vehicles using the junction between 7am and 7pm every day.

Peter Cunnane of the Kirwan Action Group says their primary concern is access to the Coolough Road.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
