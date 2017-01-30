Public meeting to discuss possible UNESCO status for Connemara’s Joyce country

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss the possibility of Joyce Country in Connemara applying for UNESCO status will take place in Maam Cross tomorrow (31/1).

The event is organised by Comharchumann Dhúiche Sheoigheach Teo to allow discussion on the possibility of applying for UNESCO Global Geopark status.

Geoparks are areas where sites and landscapes of international geological importance are managed for protection, educational and sustainable development.

There are three such Geoparks in Ireland, but none in Connacht.

The public meeting will take place at Peacock’s in Maam Cross at 7pm tomorrow.