15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

800px-Connemara,_Ireland

Public meeting to discuss possible UNESCO status for Connemara’s Joyce country

By GBFM News
January 30, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss the possibility of Joyce Country in Connemara applying for UNESCO status will take place in Maam Cross tomorrow (31/1).

The event is organised by Comharchumann Dhúiche Sheoigheach Teo to allow discussion on the possibility of applying for UNESCO Global Geopark status.

Geoparks are areas where sites and landscapes of international geological importance are managed for protection, educational and sustainable development.

There are three such Geoparks in Ireland, but none in Connacht.

The public meeting will take place at Peacock’s in Maam Cross at 7pm tomorrow.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Good Performances From Galway Athletics At National Indoor Finals
road works roadworks traffic cone calming council crews crew
January 30, 2017
Alternative parking for Clarinbridge to be explored amid traffic calming controversy
news-farm-agriculture
January 30, 2017
CAP amendment to benefit South Galway farmers
Ribbon1
January 30, 2017
AIDS West to offer free HIV testing in the city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Sarsfields Camogie
January 30, 2017
Sarsfields qualify for All Ireland Club Camogie Final
29 January 2017; Jordan Shanahan of Lismore in action against Pádraig Mannion, left, and Paul Gavin of Ahascragh-Fohenagh during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Semi-Final match between Lismore and Ahascragh-Fohenagh at O’Connor Park in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
January 30, 2017
Ahascragh Fohenagh hurlers Croke Park bound after epic win
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK