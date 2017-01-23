Public meeting to discuss future of Terryland Forest Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss the future of Terryland Forest Park will take place this evening. (23/1)

It’s being organised by Terryland Forest Park Alliance, which hopes to promote Galway’s status as Europe’s Green Leaf City for 2017.

Proposals have been put forward by the city council to build a road through the forest park as part of the upgrade of the Menlo Park roundabout to a signalised junction.

The public meeting will take place at the Menlo Park Hotel at 7 this evening.

Campaigner, Brendan Smith, says the local authority needs to get on board to promote Galway as a renowned city of rivers and trees.