Sunday Sport

Public meeting to discuss concerns over Inverin childcare centre

By GBFM News
August 13, 2017

Time posted: 12:43 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerned parents are to hold a public meeting in Inverin tomorrow to discuss the running of childcare services at Ionad Tacaiochta Teaghlaigh.

Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh says they’re worried about recent staffing changes, child safety and the implementation of the Irish language in the preschool.

He says parents feel a public meeting is the best option due to what’s described as ongoing difficulties in attempting to engage with management.

The Sinn Fein Senator claims parents are particularly concerned about the challenge of maintaining the proper legal ratio of staff to children.

The public meeting will take place at An Poitin Stil in Inverin tomorrow Monday evening at 8.

Senator O’ Clochartaigh says parents just want clarification on key issues.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
