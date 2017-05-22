15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Public meeting to debate concerns over closure of Carna Post Office

By GBFM News
May 22, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held this evening (22/05) to discuss concerns over the closure of Carna Post Office.

The rural Connemara post office has been closed since early this month (04/05).

Services for Department of Social Protection customers have been transferred to the nearby Cill Chiaráin Post office in the interim period.

A public meeting led by Coiste Pobail Charna will be held at Áras na hOillscoile in Carna at 8.30 this evening.

Local organiser Cliona Ni Chualain says it’s a huge inconvenience for residents and the business community is also suffering.

