Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting on a creative initiative for the county will take place tomorrow in Claregalway. (Tues 25/4)

The meeting will discuss ‘Creative Ireland,’ a major national culture and creativity initiative.

John Concannon from Creative Ireland will host a presentation on the programme, which will be followed by a workshop on Creative County Galway.

The public meeting takes place at 6pm tomorrow at Cloonacauneen Castle in Claregalway, and pre-registration is required.