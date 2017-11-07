Public meeting on controversial redevelopment of Kirwan Roundabout

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting on the controversial proposed plans to redevelop the Kirwan Roundabout in the city will take place next week.

The event is being hosted by the Kirwan Action Group, which is made up of local residents’ associations and those affected by the proposed changes to the busy junction.

A final decision is set to be made in January on plans for a major overhaul of the Kirwan roundabout in the city.

The €1.2 million project will see the 5-arm roundabout converted into a traffic light junction.

The roundabout will be replaced with a 4-arm signalised junction, while the Coolagh Road will be diverted to form a 3-arm signalised junction on the N84 Headford Road.

Consultants say this is the best option for reducing traffic delays as well as limiting ‘rat runs’ through nearby residential estates.

However, the Kirwan Action Group says it has a series of outstanding concerns over the proposed works – including issues with public transport and inconvenience for local residents.

A public meeting on the matter will be held on Tuesday next week at 8pm at the Menlo Park Hotel.