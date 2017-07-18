15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Public information session on Gaeltacht local area plans

By GBFM News
July 18, 2017

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public information session on the Barna and Gaelteacht Local Area Plans will take place today.

The plans can be viewed in the County Council’s planning office at Prospect Hill until August 8th, or online at galway.ie

An information session on the Barna plan will take place today from 3pm to 7:30pm at the Twelve Hotel in Barna.

The Gaelteacht plans will be disccused this Thursday at the library in An Cheathrú Rua between 3 and 5pm, and at the Park Lodge Hotel in Spiddal on the same day from 6 to 7:30pm.

A further information session on the Gaeltacht plans will take place this day week at The Arches Hotel in Claregalway from 3pm to 7:30pm.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Pairc Ui Chaoimh Ready For Opening Games
July 18, 2017
Almost two thirds of patients at Galway Sexual Assault Unit had consumed alcohol
July 18, 2017
Dispute over Connemara fish farm stake to go to High Court
July 18, 2017
Kinvara is most expensive place to buy a home in Connacht

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 18, 2017
Pairc Ui Chaoimh Ready For Opening Games
July 18, 2017
Big interest in 2017 Loughrea Triathlon Festival
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK