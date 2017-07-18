Public information session on Gaeltacht local area plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public information session on the Barna and Gaelteacht Local Area Plans will take place today.

The plans can be viewed in the County Council’s planning office at Prospect Hill until August 8th, or online at galway.ie

An information session on the Barna plan will take place today from 3pm to 7:30pm at the Twelve Hotel in Barna.

The Gaelteacht plans will be disccused this Thursday at the library in An Cheathrú Rua between 3 and 5pm, and at the Park Lodge Hotel in Spiddal on the same day from 6 to 7:30pm.

A further information session on the Gaeltacht plans will take place this day week at The Arches Hotel in Claregalway from 3pm to 7:30pm.