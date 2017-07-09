15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Public drop-in sessions on local area plans for Barna and Gaeltacht

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Information on a local area plan for Barna and a Gaeltacht Local Area Plan will go on public display from tomorrow (10/7)

Galway County Council says material relating to the plans can be viewed at its offices at Prospect Hill in the city until August 8th or online on the county council website galway.ie.

The Forward Planning team in the council will also hold public information days with drop-in sessions.

The sessions for the Barna plan will take place between 3p.m and 7.30p.m on Tuesday week, July 18th at the Twelve hotel in Barna.

The info sessions for the Local Area Plan for the Gaeltacht will take place on Thursday July 20th in the library in An Cheathrú Rua from 3-5p.m, at the Park Lodge Hotel in Spiddal on the same day from 6p.m to 7.30p.m and in The Arches Hotel in Claregalway on Tuesday July 25th from 3p.m to 7.30p.m.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
