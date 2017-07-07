Public discussion in city on women in politics

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public discussion on women in politics will take place in the city tomorrow (Sat 8/7)

The event is being organised by the Green Party, and will be addressed by Dr Micheline Sheehy Skeffington and a representative of the National Womens’ Council.

Organisers argue there is a stark under-representation of women in politics both nationally, and in Galway.

Currently only three of the 18 Galway city councillors and five of the 39 county councillors are women.

The public talk takes place at the Harbour Hotel in the city at 5pm tomorrow.

Local Green Party organiser Pauline O’Reilly outlines what she feels is needed to get more women into politics.