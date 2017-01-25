Public consultation on proposed changes to city roundabout

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation meeting will take place in the city later today to discuss proposed changes to the Kirwan Roadabout (Weds 25/1).

It follows fresh plans from the local authority to convert the 5-arm roundabout at the Menlo Park Hotel into a traffic light junction.

There are six options on the table for the reconfiguration of the roundabout in a bid to ease the pressure casued by 40 thousand vehicles using the junction between 7am and 7pm.

A local action group has raised concerns amid claims that the City Council has failed to engage in meaningful consultation with residents.

The options will be presented in detail at a public consultation at Ballinfoile Community Centre between 3 and 8 this evening.