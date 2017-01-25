15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Kirwan roundabout on the Headford Road near the Pillo and Menlo Park Hotels.

Public consultation on proposed changes to city roundabout

By GBFM News
January 25, 2017

Time posted: 8:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation meeting will take place in the city later today to discuss proposed changes to the Kirwan Roadabout (Weds 25/1).

It follows fresh plans from the local authority to convert the 5-arm roundabout at the Menlo Park Hotel into a traffic light junction.

There are six options on the table for the reconfiguration of the roundabout in a bid to ease the pressure casued by 40 thousand vehicles using the junction between 7am and 7pm.

A local action group has raised concerns amid claims that the City Council has failed to engage in meaningful consultation with residents.

The options will be presented in detail at a public consultation at Ballinfoile Community Centre between 3 and 8 this evening.

