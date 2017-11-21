15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Public consultation with Law Reform Commission at NUI Galway

By GBFM News
November 21, 2017

Time posted: 2:27 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Law Reform Commission will hold a public consultation at NUI Galway tomorrow about its new Programme of Law Reform.

The Commission wants to hear from local stakeholders, legal professionals, and members of the public about a broad range of issues.

The meeting will take place at the Aula Maxima at NUIG tomorrow from 5 to 7pm and anyone who would like to attend should email [email protected]

The Law Reform Commission is a body of five commissioners appointed by the government to find areas of law in need of changing.

Commissioner and Professor of Law at NUIG Donncha O’Connell says it’s important to know what issues matter to people.

