15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Public consultation on controversial M6 service station plans

By GBFM News
May 26, 2017

Time posted: 5:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation meeting will take place in the coming weeks on a controversial planned service station on the M6.

An oral hearing on the proposed development had been due to take place this Spring, but has been pushed back to Autumn.

The team behind the proposal says it has not yet submitted an application to An Bord Pleanala – and a pre-planning public consultation will take place first.

The project is being led by Transport Infrastructure Ireland under it’s national motorway service area plan.

Following a site selection study, a preferred site for the development was identified around 5.5km north east of Oranmore, in the townload of Lisheenkyle West.

The motorway order and EIS for the project is due to be published shortly.

An oral hearing is to be hosted by An Bord Pleanala ahead of a decision on the overall project, the date for which will be determined by the higher planning authority.

If the service station gets the green light, it’s expected construction will be completed by 2019 at the earliest.

A date has not yet been set for the public consultation session, but it is due to take place early next month.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Residents ramp up campaign over Dun na Mara development
May 26, 2017
Residents ramp up campaign over Dun na Mara development
May 26, 2017
Weather warning as heavy rain forecast for Galway
May 26, 2017
Four weeks until crunch hearing on Apple Athenry data centre

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 26, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend
May 26, 2017
AN POST TEAM SECURE SECOND RÁS STAGE WIN AS GOUGH TAKES VICTORY INTO DUNGLOE
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK