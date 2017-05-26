Public consultation on controversial M6 service station plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation meeting will take place in the coming weeks on a controversial planned service station on the M6.

An oral hearing on the proposed development had been due to take place this Spring, but has been pushed back to Autumn.

The team behind the proposal says it has not yet submitted an application to An Bord Pleanala – and a pre-planning public consultation will take place first.

The project is being led by Transport Infrastructure Ireland under it’s national motorway service area plan.

Following a site selection study, a preferred site for the development was identified around 5.5km north east of Oranmore, in the townload of Lisheenkyle West.

The motorway order and EIS for the project is due to be published shortly.

An oral hearing is to be hosted by An Bord Pleanala ahead of a decision on the overall project, the date for which will be determined by the higher planning authority.

If the service station gets the green light, it’s expected construction will be completed by 2019 at the earliest.

A date has not yet been set for the public consultation session, but it is due to take place early next month.