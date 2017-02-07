Public conference in the city on radical left-wing politics

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public conference on radical left-wing politics will take place in the city this weekend (11/2).

‘Think Left Galway 2017′ is a day of debate and discussion that will focus on a range of topics including alternatives to capitalism, the refugee crisis and the rise of far right politics.

Guest speakers will include former economics lecturer at NUI Galway, Brian O’ Boyle, and founding member of the national United Against Racism campaign, Memet Uludag.

The free conference will take place at the Western Hotel, Prospect Hill, on Saturday afternoon at 12.