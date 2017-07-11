15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Provisional meeting planned to discuss city Traveller accommodation

By GBFM News
July 11, 2017

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special city council meeting to discuss the Traveller Accommodation Programme has been provisionally scheduled for next Monday. (17/7)

At a meeting of the local authority this week councillors were told that consultation has been ongoing with the Traveller-led accommodation association, CENA.
The workshops with Travellers have been trying to establish what culturally appropriate modern day accommodation for Travellers would look like.

CENA will present the design to a joint meeting of the Local Traveller Accommodation Committee and the Special Policy Committee of the city council on Friday. (14/7)

Depending on the outcome of that meeting, Mayor of Galway, Pearce Flannery has scheduled a provisional meeting of the council at 2p.m next Monday to discuss the review of the Traveller Accommodation Programme.

