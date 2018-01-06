15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Provisional agreement reached with landowner to expand Killimordaly cemetery

By GBFM News
January 6, 2018

Time posted: 1:51 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Families who want to bury loved ones in Killimordaly may be able to do so in the future, despite the current cemetery being full.

It’s understood Galway County Council has reached an agreement with a neighbouring landowner to acquire adjoining land to expand the cemetery.

 

There is currently only one single grave space left in Killimordaly.

Councillor Moegie Maher says the council has to undertake trial hole testing to ensure the land is not subject to flooding.

Once the trial testing has been completed, work can begin on transforming the land into a cemetery, providing it meets all requirements.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
