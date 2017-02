Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of 40 demonstrators have gathered outside City Hall this afternoon urging councillors to declare the housing crisis a national emergency.

It comes as the council begins its monthly meeting where an 11 item agenda is up for discussion.

Galway Housing Action Group is leading the rally.

The group argues there has been a huge rise in the number of people sleeping rough over the past year and that families are moving to emergency accommodation.