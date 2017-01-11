15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Protesters gather at NUIG over relaxing of requirement for president to speak Irish

By GBFM News
January 11, 2017

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Supporters of the Irish language are gathering at NUI Galway this afternoon for céilí protest over the college’s decision to drop the requirement that its president be fluent in Irish.

Late last year, NUIG’s governing authority decided to change the recruitment criteria for appointing a new president.

The majority of members felt the requirement was restricting the potential number of candidates for the position.

However, the decision was not unanimous with some members of Údarás na hOllscoile vehemently opposed to the move.

Misneach na Gaillimhe will hold a céilí protest at the Quadrangle at NUIG from 2 this afternoon, in conjunction with the trad society.

Dáire Ní Chanáin says the unique protest aims to demonstrate the respect many students have for the Irish language.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
