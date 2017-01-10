15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Protest at NUI Galway over relaxing of requirement for president to speak fluent Irish

By GBFM News
January 10, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A céilí protest will will held at NUI Galway tomorrow (Wed) over the college’s decision to drop the requirement that its president be fluent in Irish.

Misneach na Gaillimhe is a branch of Misneach – a group that was originally founded by Mairtín Ó Cadhain over 50 years ago.

The group was re-established in 2012 by people who felt the Irish language was under threat.

Late last year, NUIG’s governing authority decided to change the recruitment criteria for appointing a new president.

The majority of members felt the requirement was restricting the potential number of candidates for the position.

However, the decision was not unanimous with some members of Údarás na hOllscoile vehemently opposed to the move.

Misneach na Gaillimhe will hold a céilí protest at the Quadrangle at NUIG from 2p.m tomorrow, in conjunction with the trad society.

Dáire Ní Chanáin says it’s about showing college authorities that the use of gaeilge is alive and well on campus

Galway Bay FM News Desk
