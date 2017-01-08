Proposal for new restaurant at Eyre Square

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-A vacant internet café in the city centre could be transformed into a restaurant.

Doug Leddin and Ciaran O’ Malley have applied for planning permission for the development at 9 Eyre Square.*

The two men are proposing to change the former internet café at ground floor level and the commercial use of upper floors to restaurant use.

There would also be a take-away element to the proposed restaurant which would be located next to O’ Connells pub.

A decision is expected from city planners about the proposal for 9 Eyre Square in the coming weeks.