Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures show residential property prices increased by 8.6 percent in the year to November.

According to the CSO – that compares with growth of 4.2 percent in the 12 months to November 2015.

House prices in Dublin rose by 5.6 percent – while property prices in the West showed the greatest growth of any region – up 16.7 percent.

Since early 2013, prices nationally have increased by over 50 percent.