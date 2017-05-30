Prominent Galway union official calls on Simon Coveney to support homeless service workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A prominent Galway union official is calling on Housing Minister Simon Coveney to ensure homeless workers receive a fair wage for overnight hours.

It comes as the leadership contender is to address a Fine Gael party gathering in Tuam this evening (30/05).

Minister Coveney will meet party members from Galway East, Galway West and Roscommon during the event, which takes place in the Ard Rí Hotel at 8pm.

Impact Trade Union argues that staff at Galway Simon Community are providing services through the night for €4.50 per hour – less than half the national minimum wage.

In a statement, the employer says it has been unable to secure the funding from the HSE to cover the cost of sleepovers, although the HSE has funded other sectors.

Local Impact union official Padraig Mulligan says Minister Coveney needs to follow up on Government promises to address the homelessness situation, and the people who work to support those without a home.