Prominent Galway haematologist joins blood cancer awareness campaign

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Prominent Galway haematologist Michael O’Dwyer is taking part in a new campaign to promote awareness of blood cancer in Ireland.

Michael O’Dwyer is a Professor of Haematology at NUIG and Director of the Galway- based, Blood Cancer Network Ireland.

The ‘Make Blood Cancer Visible’ campaign is launching after research showing a lack of awareness of blood cancer.

Blood cancers fall into three groups – leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma.

The study shows two thirds of people mistake multiple myeloma for skin cancer and nearly one in five claim blood cancer doesn’t affect many people.

Professor O’Dwyer says blood cancer is the fourth highest cause of cancer related deaths in Ireland, but progress has been made in treating it.

(Pic Credit: NUIG)