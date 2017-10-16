15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Promenade in Salthill to close in next hour ahead of storm

By GBFM News
October 16, 2017

Time posted: 10:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The promenade in Salthill will be closed to traffic from 11 this morning as Storm Ophelia is due to arrive in Galway at midday.

The local co-ordination group for Galway city met this morning at City Hall to assess the risk.

The prom will closed to traffic from 11am from the golf course to the junction of Dr. Colohan Road and Grattan Road.

The car parks in Salthill are to be cleared and any cars not moved will be towed away.

A standby crew from the city council will provide sandbags to areas identified as being at risk.

The city council can be contacted at 091 536 400

The county council is also on standby and can be contacted an 091 50 9 thousand.

Hurricane force winds are expected to batter Galway from midday and Met Eireann says a Red Weather Warning remains in place for the whole country.

Gusts of 120 to 150 kilometres an hour are forecast.

Chief Executive of Galway City Council, Brendan McGrath says there is no specific flood warning at present.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Senior Hurling Quarter Finals Fixed For Next Weekend
October 16, 2017
Transport disruptions today due to ex-Hurricane Ophelia
October 16, 2017
Schools and courts to close in Galway and outpatient clinics cancelled
October 16, 2017
Hurricane force winds to hit Galway by midday

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 16, 2017
Senior Hurling Quarter Finals Fixed For Next Weekend
October 16, 2017
Corofin Win Fifth County Senior Football Championship In A Row
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK