Promenade in Salthill to close in next hour ahead of storm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The promenade in Salthill will be closed to traffic from 11 this morning as Storm Ophelia is due to arrive in Galway at midday.

The local co-ordination group for Galway city met this morning at City Hall to assess the risk.

The prom will closed to traffic from 11am from the golf course to the junction of Dr. Colohan Road and Grattan Road.

The car parks in Salthill are to be cleared and any cars not moved will be towed away.

A standby crew from the city council will provide sandbags to areas identified as being at risk.

The city council can be contacted at 091 536 400

The county council is also on standby and can be contacted an 091 50 9 thousand.

Hurricane force winds are expected to batter Galway from midday and Met Eireann says a Red Weather Warning remains in place for the whole country.

Gusts of 120 to 150 kilometres an hour are forecast.

Chief Executive of Galway City Council, Brendan McGrath says there is no specific flood warning at present.