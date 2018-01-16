Prom closed as west coast to bear the brunt of Storm Fionn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The west coast is expected to bear the brunt of Storm Fionn, which is making landfall this evening.

A status orange alert for wind is in place for Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry until 3am tomorrow.

The storm is expected to bring very strong winds to coastal counties with gusts of up to 120 km/hr and a risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, a nationwide yellow alert has been issued for snow and ice, and another for high seas along the Atlantic coast.

The City Council says it’s monitoring the situation, but the tide is not expected to surpass the critical level of 5.6 metres.

As a precaution, Seapoint Promenade is closed from Grattan Road to the D’Arcy roundabout.

The County Council is warning motorists and pedestrians to avoid coastal routes until the storm has passed due to the risk of high waves, overtopping and storm force winds.

Hail and sleet is already leading to dangerous driving conditions in some inland areas this evening.

Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 1 tonight which could lead to treacherous road conditions.

Pat Clarke, forecaster with MET Eireann, says the weather pattern is currently very disturbed.