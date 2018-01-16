15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Prom closed as west coast to bear the brunt of Storm Fionn

By GBFM News
January 16, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The west coast is expected to bear the brunt of Storm Fionn, which is making landfall this evening.

A status orange alert for wind is in place for Galway, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry until 3am tomorrow.

The storm is expected to bring very strong winds to coastal counties with gusts of up to 120 km/hr and a risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, a nationwide yellow alert has been issued for snow and ice, and another for high seas along the Atlantic coast.

The City Council says it’s monitoring the situation, but the tide is not expected to surpass the critical level of 5.6 metres.

As a precaution, Seapoint Promenade is closed from Grattan Road to the D’Arcy roundabout.

The County Council is warning motorists and pedestrians to avoid coastal routes until the storm has passed due to the risk of high waves, overtopping and storm force winds.

Hail and sleet is already leading to dangerous driving conditions in some inland areas this evening.

Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 1 tonight which could lead to treacherous road conditions.

Pat Clarke, forecaster with MET Eireann, says the weather pattern is currently very disturbed.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Motorway closed between Rathmorrisey and Oranmore westbound due to crash
January 16, 2018
Motorway closed between Rathmorrisey and Oranmore westbound due to crash
January 16, 2018
Call for 13th century Galway castle artefacts to be exhibited in Portumna
January 16, 2018
Heavy hail and sleet leads to dangerous driving conditions across Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 16, 2018
Countdown Quickens To Start Of Hectic Allianz League Season
January 16, 2018
Connacht look to secure a home quarter-final – Challenge Cup Round 6 preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK