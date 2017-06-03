Progress on three major city sports facilities

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Progress being made on the development of three major city sports facilities.

Under the capital sports grant scheme, facilities are to be provided at Cappagh Park, Renmore and Cluain Mhuire.

An astro turf pitch is to be provided at Cappagh Park under the funding programme.

The City Council executive says the tender documents for the project are currently being prepared.

The Renmore contract will include the construction of a new soccer field, equipment, landscape and drainage works at Melody’s Field.

Tender documents for this scheme are ready.

At Cluain Mhuire, a 200 metre running track, a grass track and training areas are to be constructed – as well as seating and lighting.

It’s hoped all three projects will be completed by the end of the year.