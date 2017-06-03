15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

Progress on three major city sports facilities

By GBFM News
June 3, 2017

Time posted: 5:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Progress being made on the development of three major city sports facilities.

Under the capital sports grant scheme, facilities are to be provided at Cappagh Park, Renmore and Cluain Mhuire.

An astro turf pitch is to be provided at Cappagh Park under the funding programme.

The City Council executive says the tender documents for the project are currently being prepared.

The Renmore contract will include the construction of a new soccer field, equipment, landscape and drainage works at Melody’s Field.

Tender documents for this scheme are ready.

At Cluain Mhuire, a 200 metre running track, a grass track and training areas are to be constructed – as well as seating and lighting.

It’s hoped all three projects will be completed by the end of the year.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway TD tells Dail of distress ‘Fair Deal Scheme’ causing farm families
County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Results Centre
June 3, 2017
Galway TD tells Dail of distress ‘Fair Deal Scheme’ causing farm families
June 3, 2017
200 thousand euro for Connemara harbour development works
June 3, 2017
Higher planning board approves CPO for Ballinasloe sewerage scheme

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 3, 2017
Neville Wears Prada and Dough Bros win Five For Lives In Salthill Park
June 3, 2017
County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championship Results Centre
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK