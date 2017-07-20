Progress on plans to restore Tuam’s old courthouse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Office of Public Works is to enter talks with the County Council to progress the renovation of the old courthouse in Tuam.

Court service officials visited Tuam this afternoon to discuss the future of the facility.

Applications have been submitted for a 2 million euro renovation of the building on the Dublin Road.

It’s hoped the building can be reopened as a permanent home for the courts service, which is currently operating out of temporary accommodation.

Tuam area councillor Shaun Cuniffe says the heritage of the building will be taken into account during any works.