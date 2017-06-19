Progress on plans for Portumna tourism Blueway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major workshop will take place tomorrow to finalise the Lough Derg Blueway project. (20/6)

Blueways are recreational trails based along lakes, canals and rivers, which provide routes along scenic areas of rural Ireland.

The initiative aims to bring activity providers, accommodation providers and local businesses together to provide a comprehensive experience to visitors.

As Portumna is on the shores of Lough Derg, it will be a focal point on the Blueway route.

A workshop to finalise plans for the major project will take place tomorrow in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

The event is aimed at tourism providers, community representatives and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.