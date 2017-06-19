15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Progress on plans for Portumna tourism Blueway

By GBFM News
June 19, 2017

Time posted: 3:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major workshop will take place tomorrow to finalise the Lough Derg Blueway project. (20/6)

Blueways are recreational trails based along lakes, canals and rivers, which provide routes along scenic areas of rural Ireland.

The initiative aims to bring activity providers, accommodation providers and local businesses together to provide a comprehensive experience to visitors.

As Portumna is on the shores of Lough Derg, it will be a focal point on the Blueway route.

A workshop to finalise plans for the major project will take place tomorrow in Nenagh, County Tipperary.

The event is aimed at tourism providers, community representatives and outdoor recreation enthusiasts.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Leinster Senior Hurling Semi-Final: Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-11
June 19, 2017
Planners consider telecoms infrastructure for several county locations
June 19, 2017
Travellers plan City Hall protest over evictions at Cúl Trá site
June 19, 2017
Personal Injuries Board makes 500 Galway awards in one year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 19, 2017
Leinster Senior Hurling Semi-Final: Galway 0-33 Offaly 1-11
June 19, 2017
Connacht U17, Minor And Senior Match Details Announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK