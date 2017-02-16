Progress on plans for major redevelopment of Gilmartin Road in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract for a major redevelopment of Gilmartin Road in Tuam is expected be awarded by summer.

The proposed redevelopment includes the demolition of 30 existing houses and the construction of 40 new 2 and 3-bed homes.

The County Council also plans to renovate and refurbish 21 council-owned houses at Gilmartin Road and St Enda’s Avenue.

A house on the Cloontua Road will be demolished as part of the project, and the area will be landscaped.

Submissions on the Part 8 documents for the scheme were accepted until Monday, and the planning proposal will be brought before the full council in the coming weeks for consideration.

Subject to planning approval and approvals from the Housing Department, it’s hoped the contract will be awarded in the coming months.